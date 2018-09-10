Nicki Minaj Slams Cardi B & Denies Ever Talking About Her Kid To Cause Fight: ‘That’s Some Clown S***’

Yep, she went there! Nicki Minaj did NOT hold back when attacking Cardi B in the newest segment of her ‘Queen Radio’ show. See what went down.

Ok, the Sept. 10 episode of Queen Radio has us SHOOK. Following her fashion week brawl with Cardi B, 25, Nicki Minaj, 35, viciously attacked her during her Queen Radio show. Clearly, these two still have some things to hash out, because Nicki went IN. “I want to let the world know I have never and will never speak ill of someone’s child, that is some clown s**t, and some more clown s**t is telling the world that someone is speaking ill of your child,” she said during the episode. Yikes!

Nicki also scathingly accused Cardi B of having a racist past. The rapper alleged that Cardi has referred to black women as “monkeys and roaches.” What?! “You calling black women roaches?” Nicki questioned. REAL B**CHES NEVER DO THAT! YOU NEVER ATTACK A WOMAN!” she screamed. “F**K OUTTA HERE!” she continued to yell.

The hatred continued to spew. “You’re angry and you’re sad and this is not funny. Get this woman some f**king help. This woman is at the best stage of her career and she’s out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? This s*t ain’t funny, you put your hands on someone…you put your hands on certain people you are going to die,” she said. Damn, Cardi is REALLY getting dragged here.

Nicki also insinuated that Cardi has created a false perception of herself to the public. “How do people that be claiming to be real, be doing the most fraud s**t? This is unfair, its disgusting. Knock it off!” she said. “Claiming you SO real and trying to make people feels sorry for you? Like do this make any motherf**king sense to you?”

The heated drama started when Nicki allegedly shaded her for her parenting skills, so on Queen Radio, Nicki wanted to set the record straight. She also proceeded to play a previously recorded clip of Cardi talking about motherhood. “Nothing is off limits. I hate when some people come at me, and it’s like oh, Cardi why you coming at peoples kids for?” she said in the old tape. Basically – Nicki found the ultimate way to call Cardi a hypocrite!

While there have been whispers for months of a feud between the two A-list rappers, it was always just chalked up to a crazy fan theory, until the two shockingly duked it out at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7. While details of exactly what went down are still wiry, Cardi was seen leaving the bash with a MASSIVE bump on her head. Ouch! On her radio show, Nicki also called the experience “mortifying” and “humiliating.” She also said she will “never forget” the look on people’s faces as they looked on the violent fight.

Cardi had a LOT to say on social media about what went down with Nicki. “I’ve let a lot of shit slide!” she wrote on Instagram. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f*king with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!” she started her post off by saying. “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bits are f*kin off!!” she also said in the post. Yikes!

All bets are off at this point between Cardi and Nicki. With bad blood spewing, we cant help but wonder, will we be seeing diss tracks laid down by these ladies in the near future?