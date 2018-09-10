Wow! Lily rocked the catwalk this weekend in a red gown — and the best accessory of all. She was flaunting her beautiful baby bump for all to see!

Looks like Lily Aldridge, 32, isn’t letting pregnancy stop her from slaying New York Fashion Week. The Victoria’s Secret model, who is expecting her second child with husband and Caleb Followill, walked Brandon Maxwell’s show in a backless halter dress — and she looked absolutely incredible! Lily’s gorgeous gown hugged her five-month baby bump, which stole the show, regardless of how great her red sandals and slicked-back hair looked. All eyes were on that belly! We love that she flaunted it at a NYFW runway, of all places. You go, girl!

The model shared a shot of the epic moment on Instagram, writing, “So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion. Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, love you FOREVER.” After thanking the people responsible for her killer hair and makeup, she continued, “It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me.” How adorable is that? While she isn’t the first model to ever take on the catwalk while expecting, this definitely isn’t as common as it should be.

Her pregnancy announcement came in August. Lily posted a cute selfie in a beaded bikini and captioned the shot, “SURPRISE.”

This little one will be Lily’s second child with Kings of Leon’s Caleb. They already have a daughter together named Dixie Pearl, and with a sweet name like that we can’t wait to find out what they’re going to name their next newborn.