‘L&HH Hollywood’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Leaks & RoccStar Hints He Slept With Lyrica

Bad news for Teairra Mari — her sex tape leaked during the Sept. 10 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,’ and it sent shock waves through the city.

Remember when Teairra Mari‘s sex tape with Akbar leaked a few months ago? Well, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood viewers finally got to see the situation play out on their television screens on Sept. 10, when cameras caught everything that went on behind the scenes. Approximately 24 hours after Teairra’s fight with Akbar’s wife and girlfriend, a sex tape featuring her engaging in oral sex with Akbar made its way online. She, of course, accused him of hacking her Instagram and releasing the tape online, but he played innocent and said she was probably the one who leaked it in order to gain more fame. What’s interesting, though, is the fact that Akbar initially told Teairra that someone had stolen his phone, so his stories never stayed straight. Which is why Teairra took it upon herself to meet with lawyer Lisa Bloom and see about filing a lawsuit against him. We’ll refrain from describing the sex tape here, but with a simple search on Google, you can find out everything you need to know. Or, just click here.

Meanwhile, A1 and Lyrica‘s dinner ended with security escorting Safaree out of the restaurant. A1 jumped on the table and tried attacking Safaree when he refused to answer whether or not he actually had sex with Lyrica. Lyrica denied ever doing such a thing, but even her closest friends suspect she may be lying. And to make matters worse, RoccStar later told Ray J that he may have also slept with Lyrica. WTF? Yes, now there are three potential baby daddies to the human being growing inside of Lyrica’s belly. And when Ray J told A1 this information, A1 nearly came to blows with him. So. Much. Drama. Lyrica should just take a DNA test ASAP so we can all figure this situation out.

Finally, Moniece advised Jay Will to audition for pride as himself, instead of his drag queen alter ego, Candy, but it ended up blowing up in his face when the casting people weren’t happy about it. Jay Will didn’t want people to forget that he’s also talented as himself, but for the LA Pride event that he was auditioning for, his natural self just didn’t cut it. Oops.

