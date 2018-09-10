Lady Gaga Shows Off Massive Cleavage On Cover Of ‘VOGUE’ – Sexy Pics

Lady Gaga is poised to be a major movie star thanks to her new film ‘A Star Is Born,’ and now, she’s looking glam and gorgeous on the cover of ‘VOGUE.’ See pics below.

Lady Gaga, 32, transforms into a stunning sex goddess for the October 2018 issue of VOGUE. Wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress and Ana Khouri earrings, she’s absolutely breathtaking, showing off dramatic cleavage, and an old-Hollywood-inspired beauty look. She keeps channeling Marilyn Monroe with that platinum blonde hair, and it’s seriously working for her! She looks amazing.

Her first singles “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” were released in 2008, which means that Gaga has been a megastar for the last 10 years. Of the previous decade, she says, “There has been a galaxy of change … I would just say that it’s been a nonstop whirlwind. And when I am in an imaginative or creative mode, it sort of grabs me like a sleigh with a thousand horses and pulls me away and I just don’t stop working … You . . . make friends, you lose friends, you build tighter bonds with people you’ve known for your whole life. But there’s a lot of emotional pain, and you can’t really understand what it all means until ten years has gone by.” See Gaga modeling a lace Chanel dress in the grass below:

Despite her gorgeous-on-the-outside look, Gaga is dealing with real pain on the inside. “I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real,” she told the magazine. “For me, and I think for many others, it’s really a cyclone of anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma, and panic disorder, all of which sends the nervous system into overdrive, and then you have nerve pain as a result. People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel.”