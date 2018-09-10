Lady Gaga: All Her Best Looks Promoting ‘A Star Is Born’ — Gorgeous Pics

‘A Star Is Born’ — literally! Lady Gaga has been a glam goddess promoting her new movie, rocking a variety of chic and sexy gowns. See her best fashion moments below!

Lady Gaga, 32, just became our fashion icon! At both the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, she’s rocked dramatic, gorgeous gowns. It doesn’t hurt that she’s got her handsome A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper on her arm either! Gaga showed off her stunning curves wearing a tight, black Giorgio Armani Prive gown at TIFF on Sept. 9. It was truly iconic. Also at TIFF, she wore a sparkly spaghetti strapped down which hugged her body in all the right places.

At yet another TIFF event on Sept. 9, she rocked a burgundy velvet Ralph & Russo gown — a one shoulder creation that was belted to perfection. She is looking so classy and chic on this press tour! I think my favorite look of Gaga’s so far, though, was this AMAZING pink feather Valentino gown, which Kaia Gerber wore on the runway at the show back in Paris in July. She wore it in Venice on August 31 and it’s truly one of the most beautiful gowns of all time. It’s so hard to pull off a large dress like this, but Gaga did it with ease and class — she WORE that dress, the dress didn’t wear her! See more photos in the gallery above. With her hair up in a chic bun, and classic, pretty makeup, she was the talk of the festival in that show-stopping gown.

Also in Venice on August 31, she channeled the late Marilyn Monroe, rocking a white midi dress (a vintage Alaïa, one of Gaga’s favorite designers) and platinum blonde hair. Simply stunning.