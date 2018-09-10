Kylie Jenner Slays In Silver Metallic Dress With Enormous Bow & More On Cover Of ‘Glamour’ — See Pics

Kylie Jenner graced ‘Glamour UK’ with not one, but THREE new covers, and they’re stunning! See her slay in a gigantic metallic bow, purple lipstick, and more!

Kylie Jenner: Beauty Icon. That’s what Glamour UK has dubbed the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul as they honor her with three covers on their new issue! Kylie proudly showed off the covers on Instagram, and honestly? Each one is better than the last! We’re especially digging one that shows Kylie with a more natural makeup look and a totally extra outfit. You can only see the top of Kylie’s dress, which consists of a massive bow made out of metallic, silver leather.

Seriously, how cool is that? You can see the full cover below, along with a second edition. For the other cover, Kylie’s rocking another over-the-top number. It’s a one-shouldered, hot pink dress with a gigantic ruffle. With that pair of pink jeweled earrings, she’s giving off major ’80s vibes. Bright colors are her thing right now, so this look is perfect — especially with that hot pink lip. How Dynasty of her!

Her third cover, which you can peep in our gallery above, gets wild with the makeup. It’s all about her sparkly, bright purple lip. She’s giving major face as she peeks through the ruffles of her purple top, but we can only focus on that gorgeous girl. She’s stunning!

It appears that the Glamour UK cover story is actually written by her own family, as well as herself! If you can tear yourself a way from her face for a minute, it’s titled, “Her billion-dollar journey, by Kylie, Kris, Khloe & Kourtney”. We can’t wait to pick up a copy!