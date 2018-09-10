Kim Kardashian Slammed For Bad Photoshop As Fans Say She Doesn’t Even Look LIke Herself In New Pic

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sept. 10 to post a new pic of herself modeling for her new cherry blossom KKW beauty collection and fans are totally accusing her of badly photoshopping the snapshot.

Kim Kardashian, 37, was once again accused of a bad photoshop job when she took to Instagram to post a new photo of herself naked surrounded and covered by cherry blossoms. The photo was a promo snapshot to promote Kim’s new cherry blossom collection for her KKW Beauty makeup line and her body and coloring in the stunning pic looks so on point that many can’t believe it’s real. “My new Cherry Blossom Collection is almost here and is inspired by my love for the pretty pink-colored trees (Chi’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed!) 🌸 The collection includes a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, 3 blushes, 8 lipsticks and 3 lip liners in shades of pretty pinks and berries 💕 So excited for you guys to get this beautiful collection ! @kkwbeauty,” Kim captioned the photo.

Once she posted the promo pic, it didn’t take long for followers to call her out. “Photoshop here is so bad, how does this get past everyone? Like your boob is enormous then your ribcage bone is just jaunted out? Ugh-so so bad!!!,” one follower posted. “Photoshop over 9000,” another wrote. Some also pointed out that she just didn’t look like herself in the pic. “A little weird lookin in this pic kimmy. I still love you doe!✊🏽,” a fan responded.

Although the comments are harsh, this isn’t the first time Kim and her sisters have been accused of photoshopping pics. Back in March, one of her pics was picked apart after a car in the background was noticeably altered. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star set the record straight though when she responded to the backlash by explaining that she simply reposted the pic from a fan and it was mirrored to begin with.

Kim is known for taking fantastic photos. Being in the spotlight for many years has helped her to be comfortable showing off her image and we commend her for that. Unfortunately, being a celebrity often comes with backlash but she seems to handle it well.