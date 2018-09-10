Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Still Has 17 Pounds Of Baby Weight To Lose — Her Plan

After losing 33 pounds in the first three months, Khloe Kardashian looks so amazing and healthy. But she says she has more to lose — see how she plans to do it below.

Honestly, we thought Khloe Kardashian, 34, was back to her pre-baby body. When she posted a bikini shot on vacation on Sept. 6, fans gushed at how great she looked for having a baby just a few months ago, in April. But in a new post on Khloe’s official blog, KhloeWithAK.com, the new mom wrote, “I was so shocked when I lost 33 pounds of baby weight in the first three months. I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. I’m the queen of yo-yoing.”

Khloe revealed, “I have about 17 pounds of weight left to lose, and then I want to tighten my muscles back up. I’m still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others. But, for now, I’m just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I’ll hit my fitness goal — and it will feel sooooo good!” We know you can do it, Khloe!

Khloe continued, “True‘s almost 5 months old now and I’m really close to my goal, but I’m plateauing. Now it’s sooooo hard!!! I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight. When I asked you guys for tips on Twitter, I got so much great advice. Thank you!” We love that Khloe continues to connect with her fans! With this math, Khloe gained 50 pounds while pregnant with True, and she is taking her time and losing the weight in a healthy way.