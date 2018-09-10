‘Counting On’ Recap: Kendra Duggar Admits She Doesn’t ‘Feel Prepared’ For Son At Baby Shower

Ready or not, here he comes! Just because Kendra and her husband have a baby on the way doesn’t mean the soon-to-be parents know what they’re doing.

Is Kendra Duggar, 20, next up? Since Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and her husband Austin Forsyth, 24, welcomed their first child to the world on the last episode of Counting On, it’s getting real for Kendra and Joe Duggar, 23 – especially since they did a combined baby shower. The ‘sip and see’ shower was doubly exciting. On one hand, the 100-plus guests who arrived got a glimpse at newborn baby Gideon, while also celebrating Kendra’s pregnancy at the same time.

“I know that’s going to be us,” the mom-to-be said on the show. “We’re going to have a little boy, too. It feels more real seeing them have their baby. I’m excited about being a mom, but I don’t know if I feel prepared. We’ll figure it out as it goes.” Since the episode was filmed, though, Kendra has given birth to Garrett David. We can’t wait to watch that play out on camera, and see how she and Joe handle the transition to parenthood.

Kendra was feeling the pressure at this point, but the rest of the party took a lighthearted turn. Joy-Anna and Austin, Josiah and Lauren, and Kendra and Joe all competed in a blindfolded baby food eating contest. Even Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo tried it out all the way from Texas on camera! “I was worried about her knocking out one of my teeth with the spoon because she couldn’t see, I couldn’t see,” Austin said. He and his wife ended up winning, though – although Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald tried the challenge at a later date and beat their time.

These couples are really close and don’t just love to compete. They love to hang out, too! This episode, all of them except for Jeremy and Jinger, participated in a triple date. They went to a thrift store and picked outfits for their partners to wear out to dinner. The whole thing was super sweet, especially since Lauren pranked Josiah to see if he could take it as well as he could dish it. Turns out, he can!

But don’t feel bad for Jeremy and Jinger! Even though they’re far from their fam, they keep things fun – this time with a trip to the fair.