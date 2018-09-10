‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: 2 Couples Go Through Heart-Wrenching Breakups Before Fantasy Suites

Two of the season’s strongest couples fall apart and breakup on part one of the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season finale. Here’s our recap of what went down!

Part one of the Bachelor in Paradise finale kicks off Jordan receiving a date card and, of course, asking Jenna to go with him. They get to partake in an engagement photo shoot, and Jenna gets a bit overwhelmed when thinking about the future and whether or not things will work out. She comes clean about her nerves and fears to Jordan, but he assures her that he’s completely invested in her and puts her mind at ease about their future together.

Unfortunately, despite how strong they are, another obstacle is about to get in the way when Robby (from JoJo Fletcher’s season) shows up and asks Jenna on a date. She says no, but Jordan takes it upon himself to confront Robby and let him know that he and Jenna are very serious about each other so he doesn’t step in. With every girl on the beach mostly coupled off, Shushanna is basically Robby’s only available option, and she accepts his offer.

However, the rest of the girls in the house are worried about Shu because of Robby’s f***boy reputation (he allegedly cheated on Amanda Stanton after Paradise last summer). She’s not worried about his past, though, and lets herself start falling for Robby on their date. Shu is all set to give Robby her rose, but at the cocktail party, her friends, Olivia and Cassandra, tell her the truth about Robby’s past. The urge her to confront him about it and see if he’s truthful. Robby insists he’s been truthful with Shushanna the whole time, and by the end of their conversation, she puts her trust in him.

Meanwhile, back at the house, things finally get physically between Jordan (New Zealand) and Cassandra, who just went on their first date last week. As for Joe and Kendall, things are definitely going in the right direction, but they have yet to have a serious discussion about the future. She admittedly starts feeling weird about things, and decides to sleep on it, but we don’t see them interact again until the cocktail party the next night.

Kendall says there’s a part of her that loves Joe, but she doesn’t know if she’s “in love” with him. He says he’s been falling in love with her since the second day in Paradise, but was afraid to say it because she told him she’s felt suffocated by guys in the past. Kendall admits she’s worried that she only decided to stay with Joe because she had to, not because she wanted to. Joe is so frustrated by Kendall being unsure about her feelings, that he decides to exit Paradise on the spot, leaving Kendall in tears. With no one left in Mexico for her, Kendall decides to leave, too.

At the rose ceremony, Cassandra gives her rose to Jordan (NZ), Shushanna gives hers to Robby, Annaliese chooses Kamil, Astrid picks Kevin, Krystal gives her rose to Chris, Jenna goes for Jordan and Olivia chooses John, which means Diggy is going home.

The next day, Chris Harrison reveals that the couples who are left are the final couples. They have the option to choose whether or not they want to go into the fantasy suite, leave as a couple, or breakup. John and Olivia agree that they really like each other, but don’t know if they’re quite ready to take their romance into the fantasy suite. So, they decide to leave Paradise together and see where their relationship heads once they’re back home. Jordan (NZ) and Cassandra decide to break up and leave Mexico amicably, while Robby and Shushanna agree to meet up and hang out when they’re back home and see what happens.

Annaliese is all-in with Kamil, but he’s a little more unsure. However, after she tells him she wants to go into the fantasy suite, he agrees that he’s ready to take things to the next level. Unsurprisingly, Chris and Krystal and Jordan and Jenna also both decide to head into the fantasy suite.

The big shocker comes with Astrid and Kevin, though. He has an “actual mental breakdown” when the discussion of the fantasy suite comes up. Kevin hasn’t had a great track record when it comes to going in the fantasy suite (he admits he shouldn’t have gone in with Ashley Iaconetti on Winter Games), and he freaks out over the thought of having to possibly pick out an engagement ring the next morning. Kevin isn’t sure his and Astrid’s lifestyles are compatible, and admits that he feels like there’s something not sitting right with him. Astrid is completely blindsided, and they both leave Paradise in tears.

In the fantasy suite, Krystal admits that getting engaged is a scary thought for her. However, she’s more scared about losing Chris than she is about getting engaged to him, and lets him know that it’s not a risk she’s willing to take. Meanwhile, Annaliese knows she’s a few steps ahead of Kamil, and fears scaring him away. Kamil lets Annaliese know that she’s the exact kind of girl he’s been looking for, and lets her know that he’s falling in love. Marriage still scares him, but he’s invested in Kamil. As for Jordan and Jenna, he finally puts his feelings into words and tells her he’s in love with her. He also promises to always be loyal to her if he does propose at the end of this. She responds by letting him know she’s also in love with him.

We’ll find out who gets engaged when part two of the Bachelor in Paradise finale airs on Sept. 11!