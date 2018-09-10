Kendall Jenner Confesses To Being ‘Mean’ To Sister Kylie Jenner Because She Was ‘Lonely’ & ‘Jealous’

While sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have always appeared incredibly close, Kendall admits going through a phase where she was quite mean to her little sis and the reason is just heartbreaking.

Sister, sister! It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 21, are tight. Not only are the sisters BFFs, but work collaborators as well – they are co-founders of the Kendall + Kylie Clothing Collection. But it wasn’t always that way. Kendall revealed in an interview on Beats 1 Zaza World Radio that she used to be pretty mean to her younger sister. In the chat that included Kylie and their friends Jaden Smith and Jordyn Woods she said, “I was so mean to them sometimes… just because they had all these friends, they were living it good and I was so lonely and in my bed by myself.”

Kendall revealed that when she was going through her darkest times as a teen, she turned to music to help her, and even though it did help somewhat, she refused to share her tastes in songs with her sister and her friends simply out of spite. “One story about Kendall’s music taste is that Kylie and I would always drive in her car and ask her what songs are playing and she would never give us the music,” Jordyn recalled.

As time passed, so did Kendall’s bad attitude, especially once she started to gain more success as a model. She explained how happy she was that she got to experience her career rise with her closest pals by her side. “You guys were there for everything. I was going to say, we are so blessed because not everyone gets to experience it like that. We all got to do this together and it’s so beautiful and we really can’t take it for granted. Because it’s very rare and we are all so lucky,” she said.

Although the Kardashian/Jenner family is never truly drama-free it is nice to know that every one can put their fights in the past and move on as a family.