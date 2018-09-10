John Legend Admits He ‘Never Dreamed’ Of Winning An EGOT & Raves Over Chrissy Teigen’s Support

John Legend made history by becoming an EGOT winner on Sept. 9! After winning an Emmy for ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, he admitted he never thought about becoming an EGOT winner, and bragged about his wife’s endless love and support!

John Legend, 39, became the first black man to join the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) list on September 7. Legend was awarded his first Emmy at the annual awards show for his work in Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, and revealed that he had never in his wildest dreams thought an EGOT would eventually be added to his resume. He later gushed over his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 32, crediting her as his No. 1 supporter after reaching the major milestone.

“Well when I got into the music business, it was a dream of mine to win Grammy’s and have plenty of success as a musician, and sell a lot of records and tour around the world as a performer. But I never actually dreamed of winning an EGOT. I didn’t even know what that was at the time,” Legend told reporters after at the Creative Arts Emmys, following his big win. He also reminisced on his Grammy, Tony and Oscar wins, ahead of his endless gratitude for his Jesus Christ Superstar team.

“Well we inspire each other. She inspires my songs, she inspires me want to be a better husband and father,” Legend said after being asked how Chrissy Teigen inspires him. “And we support each other fully in everything we do. I root for her and her career and everything she is doing,” he continued, adding that he expects her to be “winning Emmys herself for the awesome work that she does.” — “She is such a dynamic vibrant personality and I have fallen in love with her a long time before the rest of America did but now America has fallen in love with her too and she inspires me everyday!”

Legend’s speech continued: “I think the projects that we have done to get the EGOT have been huge collaborative efforts. I have worked with Ava DuVernay and Common and the whole team at Selma to write the song Glory and we couldn’t have done it without them with it being such a powerful and beautiful film. For the Tony, my team, my film company team Ty and Mike and the rest of our team they are out there looking for great content and making sure we attach ourselves to things that we really believe in and content we believe in so that is how we got a Tony and that is how hopefully we will win some more awards as producers but tonight it is about Jesus Christ Superstar and the reason we won tonight is because first of all Andrew and Tim created some beautiful work and we had the privilege to perform that on television. We thank Bob Greenblatt from NBC and the whole team for believing in doing live musicals on television and the idea of really believing in this popular medium of doing live music and live performance and to bring the country together and talk about something on television and they believed putting something together a diverse cast, a black Jesus! They believe that all of this could work and we can execute this as a team together and what a team it was! Just from producers to choreographers to director to lighting. Some of them won tonight. And sound mixing. All these people came together to make a really beautiful production and we are so grateful for it.”

Legend earned an Oscar in 2015 for Best Original Song following penning Selma‘s “Glory”. His Tony came later in 2017, when he produced the Broadway revival of Jitney. Legend has also won 10 Grammys — out of his 28 total nominations — having earned his first in 2005.