Is Drake Throwing Shade At Nicki Minaj With Meek Mill Friendship? Fans React To Their Reconciliation

Drake & Meek Mill have since buried the hatchet — but is their friendship a dig at Meek’s ex Nicki Minaj? Read the fan theory that’s circulating around the internet here!

Drake and Meek Mill have become friends again after reuniting and hugging it out on stage at Drizzy’s concert in Boston on Sept. 8 — but is this somehow diss aimed Nicki Minaj? It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Drake would be using friendship with Meek, his new ping pong buddy, as a way to send a message to the “Anaconda” rapper. Let’s not forget that Drake also brought Travis Scott to perform “Sicko” in Toronto, just one day after Nicki slammed Travis (and oddly enough Kylie Jenner) for being number one on the charts with his album Astroworld, thus beginning a contentious feud between the two. Check out a pic of Drake and Meek on stage in our pic below!

Some fans are definitely seeing Drake’s friendship with Meek as a slight toward Minaj — especially considering the fact both Drake and Meek were dissed on “Barbie Dreamz.” For instance, @DevinDavinci wrote, “Meek and Drake squashing the beef shows that everyone’s life gets better when they leave Nicki Minaj alone.”

Another fan also thought that Drake’s actions in the last month speak volumes about how he feels about Nicki: “Drake is low key being petty towards Nicki. He brought Travis out and told the fans that Travis has the number one album 😂. He has ended his beef with Meek 😂 A Collaboration with Safaree has to happen now 😂.” Of course, this is just a fan theory… for now — something tells us Nicki is probably more concerned about her current feud with Cardi B.

We’ll keep you posted on whether this turns out to be shade or not. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of all the gentlemen Nicki has been romantically associated with in our gallery above!