Hurricane Florence: What To Know — Will It Hit Your State & When?

Hurricane Florence is poised to hit part of the East Coast this week, and the impact could be devastating. Find out when, where, and more.

Communities in North and South Carolina, and Virginia are preparing themselves for the onslaught of Hurricane Florence, which is forecasted to hit hard late Thursday or early Friday (September 13 and 14). Hurricane Florence, according to meteorologists, could be the most powerful storm to hit the Carolinas in three decades! As of Monday morning, September 10, the hurricane was about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda, says the National Hurricane Center.

The storm currently has sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving west-northwest, the center said. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the hurricane is expected to move between Bermuda and the Bahamas, and approach the Southeastern United States coast as a Category 3 storm — or higher. Category 3 storms are considered major hurricanes that could inflict “devastating damage,” says the center. Hurricane Florence has the possibility of becoming a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of at least 130 mph.

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast, freshwater flooding from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event inland, and damaging hurricane-force winds,” the hurricane center said. “These swells [in Bermuda] are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents. While the storm is expected to hit the Carolinas hardest, the center urged those in the mid-Atlantic region to prepare for possible landfall, as well.

A tropical depression could form later this week when a trough currently over the NW Caribbean Sea moves over the western Gulf of Mexico. The Atlantic tropics are extremely busy now with Hurricanes #Florence, #Isaac, #Helene & 1 other disturbance. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/poEZmmwKTE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2018

The governors of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency in the hopes that it would allow state agencies to work quickly to deploy assets to the coast. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said that he asked President Donald Trump for federal disaster declaration, which would make the states eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement. “We are preparing for the worst, and of course hoping for the best,” he said.

If you’re in the expected path of Hurricane Florence, authorities urge you to learn which evacuation routes to take, and put put gas in your cars ahead of time in order to not get stuck in town if you’re suddenly ordered to leave. “Action today can avoid losses due to Florence,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. Stock up on water and food staples like bread, charge your electronics, and stay safe!