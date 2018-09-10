Hailey Baldwin & Sofia Richie have dated the same man, and now, they’re wearing similar outfits! Did things get awkward for the two ladies when they showed up to the same fashion show?

Great minds may think alike, and apparently, they dress alike too! Hailey Baldwin, 21, & Sofia Richie, 20 wore super similar outfits to the Carolina Herrera runway show on Sept. 10! Naturally, both ladies looked GORGEOUS, but, we couldn’t help but wonder if things got a little tense in the front row during the show. Hailey Baldwin may be Justin Bieber’s current fiancée, but Sofia is the former apple of Justin’s eye, having been romantically linked to the pop star back in 2016. Don’t worry though – it looks like both models were able to avoid any awkward confrontations with each other. In photos of their coveted first row seats, the ladies weren’t pictured anywhere near one another!

Hailey was pictured next to her pregnant pal Lily Aldridge, 32, who was looking positively radiant. Hailey commanded attention though, in a bright pink pantsuit that was not to be ignored. The model’s bubblegum colored blazer dipped low in front, and Hailey opted not to wear anything underneath! Her sexy look was accompanied by a sleek ponytail and pastel pink eyeshadow. Her color scheme was on point!

The pantsuit that Sofia rocked was equally as daring, and she also chose to wear a brightly hued getup. Her crimson red ensemble was strikingly similar to Hailey’s, except that it featured a satin fabric. Sofia further flourished in her look by choosing to add a red feathery handbag. So chic!

Other celebs in attendance included the likes of Nicky Hilton, 34, Martha Stewart, 77, Anna Wintour, 68, Barbara Bush, 92, Olivia Palermo, 32,and Peyton List, 20. The pivotal show, which took place at the New York Historical Society, was the first held since British-born designer Wes Gordon, 31, took over the label earlier this year. Although Justin Bieber was not at her side during her NYFW appearance, Hailey was not sweating it at all. The future Mrs. Bieber was all smiles in photos from the day, clearly not intimidated by any ex-flames or fashion coincidences thrown her way.