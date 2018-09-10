Hailey Baldwin Caught Showing Off Her Justin Bieber Engagement Ring To Sailor Brinkley Cook — See Pic

Hailey Baldwin was seen excitingly showing off her engagement ring from Justin Bieber to Sailor Brinkley Cook at the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week and it was absolutely adorable.

Hailey Baldwin, 21, looked blissful when she showed off her engagement ring to fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20, at the Carolina Herrera runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10 and it was sweet to see! A pic of the happy moment was posted to Instagram and in it, Hailey can be seen looking gorgeous in a pink suit as Sailor holds her hand and smiles while looking at the impressive diamond. Sailor seemed hyped up for the highly anticipated show but she also clearly had a thrilling time admiring Hailey’s precious gem from fiance Justin Bieber and we can’t say we blame her!

As one of America’s hottest young models today, Hailey has been having the time of her life this week for New York’s biggest fashion events. The blonde beauty recently walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger‘s fashion show and she definitely turned heads while doing so. Since she’s used to walking runways, we’re sure she’d going to look better than ever when she walks down the aisle for her wedding with the Biebs!

When Hailey isn’t showing off her amazing figure at fashion events, she’s spending quality time with her groom-to-be. She recently attended church services with Justin in Hollywood proving she’s still making time for those not-so-glamorous private things in life that are close and personal to her. We can’t wait to see Hailey and Justin exchange vows on what’s sure to be one of the most romantic days of their lives!

Hailey has seemed to really enjoy her time as an engaged woman ever since Justin proposed to her this past summer. They always look so in love whenever they’re together and it’s inspired couples everywhere. We’re so ecstatic for them as they embark on their new life soon!