Gigi Vs. Bella Hadid: Which Sister Slayed In Pink With Slicked Back Hair On The Runway Best?

How’s this for a sibling rivalry? The Hadid sisters served similar looks at the Prabal Gurung show last night, and we’ve gotta ask — who wore it better?

As if it wasn’t adorable enough that Gigi, 23, Bella, 21, and younger bro Anwar Hadid, 19, all walked the same New York Fashion Week show with their proud mom Yolanda, 54, sitting right in the front row, the sisters sported coordinating outfits on the Prabal Gurung runway. Both wearing pieces from the Spring/Summer 2019 collection, Bella was glowing in a colorful windbreaker, a pink bikini and matching cargo pants, while Gigi rocked a white tee and a pink, red, white and blue skirt. With their hair pulled back into messy ponytails and their toned tummies out, Gigi and Bella both couldn’t have looked any prettier in pink.

It’s impossible to choose between them. Bella’s ‘fit is beach couture at its best, while Gigi just looks glam! Who knew messy hair could be this stylish? But they weren’t the only Hadid sibs rocking the trend on the runway. Anwar looked pretty disheveled himself — in the best way possible! — in a pink outfit at the same show. That’s right, their baby bro was wearing an oversized pale suit with a neon green tank peeking out, as well as open-toed black sandals and dark polish. Yolanda had to feel crazy proud watching all three of her kids taking on NYFW together. Pretty iconic, if you ask us!

They haven’t just been rocking the runway together, but hanging out in the city after hours as well. They were all recently spotted at Cipriani and 1Oak with friends, including Kendall Jenner, and looked like they were having the best time.

The only thing that would have made this moment better would have been an appearance from Kendall on the catwalk. This was a family affair, and she is rumored to be dating Anwar, after all. But the model has taken time off from the runway due to her anxiety. In fact, she’s already left Manhattan for Paris even though NYFW is in full swing!