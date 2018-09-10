Former Miss America Cara Mund’s Lawyer Slams ‘Bullying’ Investigation Result: ‘Whitewash’

Former Miss America Cara Mund’s lawyer has come forward to deny a new report that concludes the beauty queen’s claims that former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson bullied her are false after an investigation.

Miss America 2018, Cara Mund, wrote a public letter to former Miss Americas last Aug. claiming former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson and CEO of the Miss America pageant Regina Hopper, bullied her on various occasions, and after an investigation concluded the claims are false, the beauty queen’s attorney, Roger Haber, has come forward to totally slam the findings. Cara’s claims led to the investigation, which was commissioned by the Miss America Organization, but a new report says there has been no factual information found to support the claims and Haber is calling the investigation “dishonest” and “a complete whitewash”. In Cara’s letter, she wrote that she was purposely left out of meetings, had her wardrobe ridiculed and was told to keep quiet and stand in the back of the room during meetings she was present for, according to the Daily Mail. The report admits that Cara never even met with investigators during their look into it and that although she offered to do so after the Miss America 2019 pageant on Sept. 9, officials said it needed to happen before then.

“None of the information gathered indicates that she was treated in a way which would be considered inappropriate either in a typical business setting or in this particular work context,” the report, which was released by an employment practices consulting firm hired by the Miss America Organization, about Cara’s claims read. Haber fired back as soon as he could to stand up for his client. “This document is not only dishonest, but a complete whitewash,” he said. “It contains a series of unsupported conclusions, without any factual basis. It was what we expected when the MAO decided to proceed without speaking with Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, the person who raised the allegations in the first place.”

Cara’s controversial letter indicated that she felt like a pawn during her time being on top of the pageant world. “Let me be blunt: I strongly believe that my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership; nor do they have any interest in knowing who I am and how my experiences relate to positioning the organization for the future,” part of her letter read.

Cara has yet to publicly comment on the report’s conclusion but she did make a quick appearance at the Miss America 2019 pageant on Sept. 9 when she happily placed the crown on winner Miss New York Nia Franklin.