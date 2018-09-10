David Henrie Arrested: Former Disney Star Detained At LAX After He’s Caught With Loaded Gun

Just one week after announcing that he and his wife are expecting, this ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star has been arrested for trying to bring a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint. We’ve got all the details.

David Henrie, 29, was arrested at LAX on Sept. 10 after he was caught carrying a loaded gun in the airport, according to TMZ. The Disney Channel alum was detained after TSA agents allegedly found a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol in his possession. “We arrested an individual this morning at 9:05 A.M. for trying to enter TSA screening with a loaded firearm in his possession. He was arrested and he’s in the process of being booked now,” the LAPD said in a statement.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star, who has also made appearances on That’s So Raven and How I Met Your Mother, told fans that he and his wife had a little one on the way just five days before this, announcing the baby girl’s sex at the same time with a double reveal. If fans thought they were shook then, they’re definitely freaking out now! His caption at the time read, “ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’ That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a nine season story of How I Met Your Mother.” Seemed sweet at the time, but in the wake of his LAX arrest, the last part is such a strange coincidence.

Hollywoodlife.com reached out to David’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time this story ran.