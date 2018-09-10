As Carlton Anderson’s ‘Drop Everything’ continues to blow up on streaming services, he’s debuting a live and acoustic performance of the track EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Watch here!

Carlton Anderson filmed a live, acoustic performance of his hit song, “Drop Everything,” at the Swingin’ Doors Saloon in Nashville, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE video! The location of the shoot is extremely special for Carlton, as he spent five years playing at Swingin’ Doors when he first moved to Nashville. The rising country star was offered a job on the spot at the bar, and eventually, he was recognized by Warner Chappell Music and received a publishing deal. The rest of his career began taking off from there!

Getting here has been quite a journey for Carlton. He grew up in Texas, and finally saved up enough money from working in the oil fields and at a grocery store to play small, hometown shows after he graduated from high school. With a dream of moving to Nashville, he applied to Belmont University, but it took three acceptance letters for a family member to finally co-sign his tuition loans so he could actually attend. Carlton became the first of his family to graduate college in 2016, and he did so with a degree in Music Business.

Now, “Drop Everything,” which was co-written by songwriting legends, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstream and Ashley Gorley, has made its way to country radio, and fans are taking notice. “It’s a love song about a guy speaking up for the girl that he wants and taking his chance,” Carlton has explained. “[It’s] catchy and sexy, and if anyone could relate to the lyrics, it was me. For the most part, if you haven’t personally been in this situation, you know someone who has.”

This fall, Carlton is set to perform in California, Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Nevada. Check out our EXCLUSIVE premiere of the “Drop Everything” live, acoustic performance in the video above!