Cardi B’s Fans Slam Nicki Minaj After Rapper Blasts Rival On Queen Radio: You’re ‘Fraudalent’

Cardi B’s fans proved their love for the rapper when they took to Twitter on Sept. 10 to call out her rival Nicki Minaj after she negatively commented about the new mom on Queen Radio.

Nicki Minaj, 35, finally spoke out about her infamous feud with Cardi B, 25, on an episode of her radio show Queen Radio on Sept. 10 and after disputing Cardi’s claims that she talked ill about her daughter, Kulture, Cardi’s fans are clapping back on social media. “Y’all can say what y’all want about @iamcardib but my girl ain’t bust no subliminals on record, she ain’t throw shade in no interviews, she ain’t right no tweets! She pulled the fuck up! Period! #BardiGang,” one fan tweeted. “CARDI B DA GOAT PERIOD. Fuck #QueenRadio she so loud & tough but where was this energy the other day Scary ass Talked all that shit about writing ya own raps BUT DO YOU REALLY LIVE BY WHAT YOU WRITE? Nah son u fraudulent. And the new new got you shook PERIODT #BardiGang,” another posted.

In addition to denying the claims that she spoke ill about Kulture – something Cardi explained was the reason for her attempt at fighting Nicki at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party – , the “Superbass” rapper took the opportunity to totally bash Cardi and her alleged wrongdoings. “You’re angry and you’re sad and this is not funny,” Nicki said on the air. “Get this woman some f**king help. This woman is at the best stage of her career and she’s out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? This s*t ain’t funny, you put your hands on someone…you put your hands on certain people you are going to die.”

Nicki continued the rant by calling the New York Fashion Week incident “humiliating” and “mortifying” and expressed that she thinks Cardi’s giving her fans a false perception of herself. “How do people that be claiming to be real, be doing the most fraud s**t?,” Nicki asked. “This is unfair, its disgusting. Knock it off!” she said. “Claiming you SO real and trying to make people feels sorry for you? Like do this make any motherf**king sense to you?”

Cardi’s fans have always stuck up for the rapper whenever controversy surrounded her in the past so it’s no surprise that they would continue to do so in regards to her headline-making feud with Nicki. We hope these two can come to a truce soon though because things are clearly getting out of hand!