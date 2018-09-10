Cardi B Claps Back At Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio Diss With Video Of Fans Chanting ‘You Can’t F*** With Me’

Cardi B just posted a video of her fans chanting ‘Bodak Yellow’ on Instagram & it has a not-so-subtle message to Nicki Minaj: ‘You can’t f**k with me!’

Well, this escalated quickly. Just hours after Nicki Minaj‘s Queen Radio interview in which she denied talking about Cardi B‘s kid Kulture and went on a rant against her rapper enemy, Cardi has subtly fired back by posting a video on Instagram of her fans at the On The Run II tour, chanting her lyrics to “Bodak Yellow”. And how do those lyrics start? “Said little bitch, you can’t f**k with me / if you wanted to.” Yup, this seems like some pretty overt shade being thrown here. Check out the video Cardi posted below!

On top of her staunch denial of talking about Kulture behind Cardi’s back, Nicki also seemingly shared a very tense warning for Cardi after the shoe-throwing altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party. “You’re angry and you’re sad and this is not funny,” she continued. “Get this woman some f**king help. This woman is at the best stage of her career and she’s out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? This s**t ain’t funny, you put your hands on someone…you put your hands on certain people you are going to die.”

Nicki also claimed that Cardi was being hypocritical (Cardi once said that nothing, including rappers’ kids, was off limits for her). “How do people that be claiming to be real, be doing the most fraud s**t? This is unfair, its disgusting. Knock it off!” Nicki added. “Claiming you SO real and trying to make people feels sorry for you? Like do this make any motherf**king sense to you?”

We’ll keep you posted on whether Nicki responds to the latest dig aimed at her. In the meantime, check out Cardi and Nicki’s hottest Instagram photos in our gallery above.