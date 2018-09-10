Brandon & Leah Jenner Split After 6 Years Of Marriage: We’re Still ‘Best Friends & Loving Parents’

Brandon Jenner & his wife Leah Jenner just announced that they’re splitting amicably in an emotional Instagram post! Here’s everything we know about their separation.

In a shocking announcement, both Brandon Jenner and Leah Jenner took to Instagram to reveal that the the two of them would be going their separate ways after over six years of marriage. Before marrying in Hawaii on May 31, 2012, the two had previously played in the band Big Dume together, before forming their own musical duo aptly called Brandon & Leah. Read their entire joint statement below.

In their statement, the former couple had nothing but kind words to say about each other. “Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel its time to share some personal news with you all,” they jointly wrote. “After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

The two share one child together — a daughter Eva James Jenner, who is 3. Leah previously announced the birth of Eva on Instagram on Jul. 26, 2015, writing, “On Wednesday, July 22nd I became a Mom. It has without a doubt been the most profoundly beautiful time in my life but also emotionally, spiritually and physically challenging too….and I am so grateful for every second of it. Brandon and I are taking care of our healthy, little baby girl, Eva James Jenner.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the details of the separation. In the meantime, check out pics of the former couple below.