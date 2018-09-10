Blake Lively Ups Her Epic Style Game With A Cane: Love Or Loathe Her Accessory?

Blake Lively’s favorite new accessory? Canes! We’re undecided on Blake’s new wild menswear-inspired look — do you love or loathe her outfit?

Blake Lively, 31, has been using the press tour for A Simple Favor to flaunt her wildest outfits, but one of the outfits on her New York stop was by far the most extra. Blake’s started accessorizing with a cane! No, she’s not injured; she’s just being dapper! Her outfit on September 10 was unique, to put it lightly. You can see her full, menswear-inspired outfit below. We’re honestly divided on this, so we’re leaving it up to you — do you love or loathe her outfit?

The actress strolled through rainy Times Square basically wearing Andre 3000‘s clothes from the “Hey Ya!” music video, complete with a cane and white, platform oxford shoes. No shade thrown; we’re just telling the truth! She was wearing a checked, navy blue turtleneck tucked into bright green pants, paired with a green, blue, and white blazer. It’s… a lot to take in.

But if anyone could manage to pull this off, it’s Blake. Later the same day she changed into another crazy suit, this time in blue floral with a lavender shirt, a necktie, and a matching lavender overcoat (it’s getting chilly in New York)! Her personal style has recently evolved. While she generally favors jeans and casual tops and dresses, she’s started wearing totally wild ensembles like these two suits. After the Met Gala, for example, she went full schoolgirl with a twist in a fringed plaid skirt and matching thigh-high boots, and a plaid blazer. Very Spice Girls of her!

She also pulled a Kim Kardashian and wore head-to-toe neon green at another A Simple Favor event! Her suit and knit shirt were courtesy of Versace, and while some people could look like a highlighter trying to wear this, of course she looked angelic. So unfair!