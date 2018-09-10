Is Ben Simmons Dating Ashley Moore As Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Heat Up? — See Evidence

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner’s summer romance has fizzled, but it seems he has wasted no time moving on — model, Ashley Moore, posted a very telling Instagram video, which has sparked dating rumors between her and the NBA star.

New couple alert? Model Squad star, Ashley Moore, 25, and Philadelphia 76ers point guard, Ben Simmons, 22, are leaving major clues that they are more than just friends. On Sept. 8, Ashley took to Instagram to post a video of her looking stunning during hair and make up prep, but it wasn’t just the model’s good looks that left fans tongue’s wagging — it was her caption. “Trust the process,” Ashley captioned the video, which just happens to be the 76ers catchphrase. Yep, the same team Ben plays for!

This isn’t the first time the two have hinted on social media that they may be an item, either, and it’s left us wondering if things are starting to heat up between them. Just last week Ashley posted a set of eye emojis on one of Ben’s photos and he responded by commenting on one of hers. “Eczema waiting to happen,” he wrote on a photo of Ashley laying down in a field of flowers.

With Ben’s ex, Kendall Jenner, seen getting hot and heavy with Anwar Hadid in recent weeks, it seems as if she and Ben have called it quits for good. While it’s been reported that crazy schedules were the cause of the split, a source told us that there was actually much more to it. “Kendall is the one that pumped the brakes on things with her and Ben and it all comes down to her being afraid of getting hurt, or worse, him breaking her heart. She started to really like him and that brought up a lot of fears for her,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

With Kendall and Ben’s romance now a thing of the past, it’s still yet to be seen if Ben and Ashley make it official. For now, we’ll just lurk in the comments waiting for another clue.