12 Sexiest Photos Of The Final ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couples: Kevin, Astrid & More

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 5 is winding down, and the couples just keep turning up the heat. Take a look at the hottest photos of the ‘BiP’ final couples before the finale!

The Bachelor In Paradise season 5 finale will air Sept. 11 on ABC, with our final couples either deciding to move forward with their relationships — or not. The couples that have really stolen our hearts include Kevin and Astrid, Joe and Kendall, Chris and Krystal, Jenna and Jordan, and Annaliese and Kamil.

Over the course of the season, the feelings between these couples have grown stronger and stronger. They have had their fair share of bumps in the road, but this is Bachelor In Paradise so that’s to be expected. Will these couples last beyond BiP? That’s the question we all want answered.

Joe and Kendall have been pretty solid ever since Hurricane Leo blew in. Grocery Store may have found his one true lady! Kevin has had quite the year. He broke up with Ashley Iaconetti and then watched her get engaged to Jared Haibon, but he seems to have found a lasting relationship with Astrid. As for Chris and Krystal, they’ve proven that they’re actually made for each other. Despite a few road blocks, the couple is one of the strongest on the show.

Some of these couples may be engaged by the time the season finale is over, and some will end up in Splitsville. The cast will be reunited to catch up on what’s been going on since BiP. Former couples will face each other for the first time since their breakups, while others reunite. To top it all off, one romantic hopeful is dumped onstage in one of the most shocking breakups in Bachelor Nation history. Rest assured, the finale is going to be one thrilling night of television.