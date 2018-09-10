Ashley Benson Confirms Cara Delevingne Romance With Cute Instagram Comment After They Partying At TIFF

Busted! Ashley Benson’s comment on Cara Delevingne’s Instagram broke her relationship rule to be ‘private’ and confirmed their romance! See the evidence.

No more speculating from paparazzi shots, cryptic Instagram posts, and a necklace with suspicious initials! A hot portrait of Cara Delevingne, 26, in Balmain was too much for Ashley Benson, 28, to handle, because the former Pretty Little Liars actress couldn’t keep her relationship status private! “Mine,” she wrote under Cara’s Instagram post on Sept. 10. She then added in another comment, “I can see your 🍣🍣🍣.” Cara’s picture was taken at the premiere for Her Smell — in which her and Ashley are co-stars — during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. Her and Ashley attended the premiere and after-party together.

Yes, there were earlier photos of Ashley and Cara holding hands in New York on May 18 and kissing at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 14. But the women themselves have never publicly commented on their rumored relationship. And it seemed like we would be left in the dark for awhile after Ashley’s latest interview! “I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better,” the actress told People Now on Aug. 24. “I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye. I just kind of try to keep myself as private as possible.”

But an insider filled us in about what was really going on. And let’s just say, we’re not surprised by today’s Instagram comments! “Cara is getting serious about Ashley, she says she’s in love,” a source close to Cara EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 14. “While they’re in London Cara has been planning to introduce Ashley to her family. Cara has a very big family and they’re all very close. Cara is super excited to be bringing Ashley home to meet her family, she’s very proud of her.” And our insider was right! Cara introduced her lover Ashley to big sisters, Poppy, 32, and Chloe Delevingne, 33, and all together attended a Secret Cinema screening of Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 classic Romeo + Juliet on Aug. 18 in West London. The former model even posted pictures as proof.

Whether the sushi emojis are a cheeky innuendo or an inside joke, that’s between the newly confirmed lovers! But we fully stan this couple.