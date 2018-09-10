Alec Baldwin Offers Up Marriage Advice To Niece Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber: Spend Time Together

Alec Baldwin has some words of wisdom for Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin on their upcoming marriage! Read what he had to say here!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have a lifetime to spend with one another — and Alec Baldwin wants to make sure they honor that commitment. In an interview with etalk, Hailey’s uncle offered some choice advice to his model niece and her fiance. “People who get married young, and they are very young, I want them to just spend time with each other,” he revealed. “Obviously, he in particular has this crazy superstar career.”

When it comes down to it, Alec wants the both of them to prioritize their family and keep each other in mind when it comes to accepting gigs. “When you’re married… Like right now, I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently a few years ago,” Alec went on to say. “And my wife and I had four kids in four and a half years. We have a lot of little kids. The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family. There’s movies I got offered where they say ‘Come leave town for five weeks. No we can’t travel your family with you, we don’t have that in the budget’. And I pass, because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope that they realize that! If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

However, if you’re wondering if Alec has the deets on Justin and Hailey’s upcoming wedding, we’re sorry to disappoint. When pressed for information about the couple’s impending nuptials, the Mission: Impossible — Fallout actor went on to say, “I don’t know any details! I know nothing!”