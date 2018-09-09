Drake Reportedly Ready To Squash Kanye West Beef At Upcoming Show After Ending Meek Mill Feud

Is Drake ready to end his feud with Kanye West just like he did with Meek Mill? A new report claims he wouldn’t stop ‘Ye from attending one of his concerts.

We could be nearing the end of Drake and Kanye West‘s feud. Kim Kardashian‘s husband praised Drizzy’s tour on Sept. 5, and he might have the chance to actually see a show IRL. Drake won’t keep Kanye from attending one of his concerts, and has even made it clear to security that the rapper shouldn’t be banned if he chooses to show up, sources told TMZ. The insiders also told the site that ‘Ye hasn’t reached out for tickets yet, but there’s a decent chance he’ll pay for his own. A representative for Drake had no comment regarding this report when HollywoodLife reached out.

The report comes just a few days after Kanye apologized for the beef on Twitter. “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” he started. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.” He then went on to apologize for “stepping on [Drake’s] release date” and denied ever telling Pusha T about Drake’s son Adonis – who was brought up on Pusha’s Kanye-produced album DAYTONA earlier this year.

Kanye then pledged to see Drake in person at one of his upcoming tour stops. “This is all Jedi level,” he wrote. “I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by all the art you have created.” So far he hasn’t shown his face at a show, but he could still show up at either Drake’s Boston show tonight, Sept. 9, or his concert in Washington D.C. on Sept. 12.

While the “Famous” hitmaker hasn’t been seen at any of the Canadian singer’s concerts yet, Drake is clearly in a forgiving mood. On Sept. 8, he brought Meek Mill onstage and ended their own longstanding rivalry with a performance of Meek’s hit “Dreams and Nightmares.”