When Does Rosh Hashanah 2018 Start & End? — Everything To Know

Rosh Hashanah officially begins on Sept. 9, 2018, but how long does it last? We’re catching you up on everything to know about the Jewish holiday this year.

The Jewish New Year will be here as of sundown on Sept. 9! Rosh Hashanah officially begins at sunset TONIGHT, and will last until nightfall on Tues. Sept. 11. The date of Rosh Hashanah varies every year because it is based on the Jewish calendar, which goes by the moon, rather than the sun. The holiday always falls during the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar (Tishrei), because that is when it is believed that God created the world, which is cause for a celebration of a new year, according to the Jewish religion.

Rosh Hashanah is followed by the “Days of Awe,” which are a time of celebration and self-reflection. This concludes with Yom Kippur, a day of atonement, which falls one full week after the end of Rosh Hashanah (in 2018, it will begin at sundown on Tues. Sept. 18). Altogether, this is known as the Ten Days of Repentance. Rosh Hashanah is generally celebrated with nice dinners at sundown on the first and second nights of the holiday. Most public schools will be closed on Sept. 10 and 11 to account for those who celebrate.

Apples and honey have become a symbol of the holiday, as it is what families generally eat for dessert to symbolize a “sweet” new year. Oh, and for reference, the correct way to say Happy New Year in Hebrew is ‘L’Shana Tovah.’ So, L’Shana Tovah to all those who celebrate!