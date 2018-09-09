Tiffany Trump Attends NYFW In Leggy Mini As Donald Attacks Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton & More

Tiffany Trump looked radiant and showed off her stunning figure in a powder blue mini dress when she happily attended the Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Tiffany Trump, 24, showed up to support one of her favorite designers, Taoray Wang during her show at New York Fashion Week on the morning of Sept. 8 and she caught major attention in a powder blue mini dress from the designer’s new clothing line that showed off her long legs along with nude pumps. The blonde beauty seemed to enjoy herself as she sat in the front row of the audience laughing and smiling during the popular event. As first daughter, she was also highly protected during the show as a secret service agent sat behind her the entire time.

Tiffany was taking a break from her studies at Georgetown Law in Washington D.C. for the fashion event, proving that even she, likes to kick back and have a little fun once in a while. This isn’t the first time she’s shown support for Taoray, though. Last year, she was seen at a Taoray runway event with her mom Marla Maples and now ex-boyfriend Ross Mechanic, and even previously wore one of the designer’s dresses to a presidential debate during the 2016 election season so she clearly loves the brand.

While Tiffany continues to enjoy her life as a young woman, her dad Donald Trump has continued making headlines for his outspokenness on social media. Most recently, the Donald posted a quote slamming Barack Obama after the former president called him out during a speech over the weekend. “Barack Obama talked a lot about hope, but Donald Trump delivered the American Dream. All the economic indicators, what’s happening overseas, Donald Trump has proven to be far more successful than Barack Obama. President Trump is delivering the American Dream.” Jason Chaffetz,” Donald’s tweet read.

It’s good to see Tiffany continuing to enjoy life despite the negative aspects that can sometimes surround her political family. We can’t wait to see what else she gets up to now that summer is almost officially over. Perhaps some fall events? We’ll have to wait and see!