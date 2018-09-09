Selena Gomez Looks Super Sexy With Major Cleavage On Display In Black Tube Top — See Pics

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Sept. 8 to post two new hotter than ever photos of herself wearing a revealing tube top that showed off major cleavage.

Selena Gomez, 26, is sexy and she knows it! The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Sept. 8 to post two new very flattering photos of herself strutting some cleavage in a black tube top and we’d say it proves her body confidence is on point! In the eye-catching photos, Selena has her hair pulled back into a high ponytail as she sits in a booth while holding and sipping what appears to be a cocktail drink. Her makeup looks flawless in the snapshots and she was sure to give the camera a serious pout.

Although the photos are amazing, we’re not sure if they’re a part of any of Selena’s upcoming projects since she didn’t leave a caption. The singer has been busy lately promoting various things she’s had the opportunity to be a part of, such as her DEFY X SG Puma collection and Coach x Selena collection. The Coach collection brought her out to a Coach store in Los Angeles a few days ago to meet fans and give away some of the new handbag items with her name on them so she’s definitely taking the time to go all in with her career.

Selena’s been taking full advantage of her single time after breaking up with Justin Bieber back in March and we’re loving every second of it. From releasing her non-music related projects to hanging out with her girl friends, she seems to be totally living it up these days. Her fans are looking forward to a new album soon which she has previously announced was done and ready to be released when the opportunity presents itself.

We’re excited to see what Selena has in store for us next. She’s always full of surprises and when it comes to her fans, there’s no group of people more important to her so we’re sure she’s working hard to keep them happy.