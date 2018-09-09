See Pic
Hollywood Life

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Recreate BFF Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Engagement Photo

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Meghan Markle Prince Harry
REX/Shutterstock
New York, NY - Newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted arriving back at her apartment after a night out in New York. Priyanka was looking sporty in a Fila x Fendi outfit for their night on the town. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actress Priyanka Chopra flashes her ring as she leaves her apartment with her dog in New York City, New York on September 5, 2018. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5020880 050918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Priyanka Chopra flashes her ring as she leaves her apartment with her dog in New York City, New York on September 5, 2018. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5020880 050918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.

Attending Ralph Lauren’s NYFW event, Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra posed for a picture that looked identical to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s engagement photo!

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra are total besties… and these matching pics of them and their beaus prove it. Priyanka and her fiance Nick Jonas attended Ralph Lauren’s NYFW event on Sep. 8 together, and while Priyanka wore a stunning metallic dress, Nick opted for a classy tuxedo. Not only that, the couple posed for a picture together with the same photographer that photographed Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement photo. On top of that, Priyanka and Nick literally recreated the now-royal couple’s iconic look. It’s as they say — imitation is the greatest form of flattery! Take a look at both pics below!

Nick recently stopped by The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about his and Priyanka’s celebrity couple nickname, and it’s honestly goals. After Fallon asked him, one studio audience member called out “Prick!” Nick then responded, “She likes Prick.” Of course, Jimmy wasn’t having any of this. He chimed in, “No. Absolutely no.”

We reported earlier how Priyanka’s family is smitten with Nick. “Priyanka’s family has totally embraced Nick, they adore him and have made him feel totally welcome, and it’s the same with Priyanka and Nick’s family,” a source close to Nick EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Priyanka’s family really appreciate how well Nick treats their daughter, they love how respectful he is towards her, and can see how much he clearly loves and adores her.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest pics of Nick and Priyanka (AKA Prick) during their engagement. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together as a couple in our gallery above.