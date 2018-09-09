Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Recreate BFF Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Engagement Photo

Attending Ralph Lauren’s NYFW event, Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra posed for a picture that looked identical to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s engagement photo!

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra are total besties… and these matching pics of them and their beaus prove it. Priyanka and her fiance Nick Jonas attended Ralph Lauren’s NYFW event on Sep. 8 together, and while Priyanka wore a stunning metallic dress, Nick opted for a classy tuxedo. Not only that, the couple posed for a picture together with the same photographer that photographed Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement photo. On top of that, Priyanka and Nick literally recreated the now-royal couple’s iconic look. It’s as they say — imitation is the greatest form of flattery! Take a look at both pics below!

Nick recently stopped by The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about his and Priyanka’s celebrity couple nickname, and it’s honestly goals. After Fallon asked him, one studio audience member called out “Prick!” Nick then responded, “She likes Prick.” Of course, Jimmy wasn’t having any of this. He chimed in, “No. Absolutely no.”

We reported earlier how Priyanka’s family is smitten with Nick. “Priyanka’s family has totally embraced Nick, they adore him and have made him feel totally welcome, and it’s the same with Priyanka and Nick’s family,” a source close to Nick EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Priyanka’s family really appreciate how well Nick treats their daughter, they love how respectful he is towards her, and can see how much he clearly loves and adores her.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest pics of Nick and Priyanka (AKA Prick) during their engagement. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together as a couple in our gallery above.