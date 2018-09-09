Miss America: Nebraska’s Dress Gets Mixed Reviews As Viewers Applaud The Brave Cancer Survivor

Jessica Lynn Shultis created a stir on Sept. 9 when she wore a flamboyant blue and green evening gown during the Miss America pageant. Sadly not everyone was feeling the cancer survivor’s bold look.

Some viewers loved it. Others loathed it. But the dress Miss Nebraska wore while competing on Miss America on Sept. 9 prompted a strong online reaction. Jessica Lynn Shlutis, 25, stepped on the stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey, wearing a flowing sea green and blue dress with a plunging neckline. But, while some fans on Twitter thought the cancer survivor looked fabulous, others felt that she had missed the mark. One fan tweeted, “Miss Nebraska is a fellow cancer survivor? And looks amazing in her grown-up Little Mermaid gown. #getthatcrown #missamerica.” Another fan of her look tweeted, “Is it Miss Nebraska with that blue/green dress? Stunning!!”

But, alas, other people felt that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate had missed the mark. One person had a very harsh reaction and tweeted, “’Holy s***’ was my response to Miss Nebraska’s dress. I mean – just no. I know your sense of style is leisure wear, but I think you could have expressed that in a way that didn’t look like you were under the sea.” Another person tweeted, “Miss Nebraska looks like a Taylor Swift Grammys rip off and I already regret saying that after her cancer slip ahhh.”

Whether people loved or hated her dress, many people applauded Jessica being so honest about her battle with cancer. During the red carpet portion of the show, she partly said, “Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. As a survivor, I’m honored to teach the true meaning of hope – hardship, opportunity, perseverance, excellence. Her honesty hit a nerve with viewers, especially those affected by cancer.

After she gave a powerful monologue about being diagnosed with cancer at 19, many viewers flooded Twitter with support. One person who was incredibly moved, simply tweeted, “’No one is guaranteed tomorrow.”’ Miss Nebraska performing a self-written dialogue about her diagnosis with cancer at age 19. #MissAmerica2019 is filled with ferocity.” We couldn’t agree more.