Miss America Red Carpet Evening Gowns — See The 2019 Contestants’ Stunning Looks

The evening wear portion of the 2019 Miss America competition was not to be missed! Check out all of the elegant looks that were worn during the ‘Red Carpet’ gown segment here!

We’ve come to it at last… the great battle of our time: the 2019 Miss America contest! And these ladies not killed it with their flawless and poised responses, they stunned during the “Red Carpet” evening gown portion. Allison Fairris from the District of Columbia looked flawless in a purple dress. Holli’ Conway from Louisiana slayed in a red number that had a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Callie Walker from Alabama wowed in a blue dress with amazing cutouts. On top of that, Jessica Shultis from Nebraska rocked a green and blue dress with a flowing train. Honestly, all of the dresses were absolute highlights. Check out all of the fun outfits in our gallery above!

Previously, the Miss America organization was put on blast by former winner Cara Mund, who accused CEO Regina Hopper and the chairwoman, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, of trying to silence and “disrespect” her in a letter she allegedly wrote. “Let me be blunt,” she wrote. “I strongly believe that my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership; nor do they have any interest in knowing who I am and how my experiences relate to positioning the organization for the future,” Cara wrote. “Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America in subtle and not-so-subtle ways on a daily basis.”

The 2019 Miss America competition will be the first one without a swimsuit portion after the groundbreaking decision was unveiled by Gretchen. “We are no longer a pageant. We are a competition. We will no longer judge candidates on their outward physical appearance,” Gretchen said on Good Morning America on June 5. “That’s huge. We will no longer have a swimsuit competition. That is official as of Sept. 9 when we have our competition in Atlantic City. We’ll be re-vamping our evening gown phase, as well. We’re no longer judging women when they come out in their chosen attire. It’s going to me what comes out of their mouth that we’re interested in.”