15 Most Gorgeous Miss America Evening Gowns Of All-Time: Cara Mund & More

The 2019 Miss America pageant is upon us, and as we gear up for the big night, we’re looking back at some of the most gorgeous dresses the pageant has ever seen. Check it out here!

On Sept. 9, a new Miss America will be crowned, joining the list of so many other beautiful and talented women in years’ past. This year, the swimsuit competition was eliminated from the event, so there will be even more riding on the ladies looking their best in their evening gowns! Throughout the years, the Miss America contestants have wowed viewers with their stunning dresses time and time again, and we anticipate it won’t be any different this time around.

The 2018 pageant winner, Cara Mund, looked like absolute perfection when she strutted across the stage in her black evening wear. The ensemble hugged Cara’s body perfectly, and stood out thanks to its long sheer train and embellished neckline. Plus, the dress had a big of sex appeal thanks to the low-cut neckline and keyhole cutout at Cara’s chest. Flawless! Before Cara, the 2017 pageant winner was Savvy Shields. She could not have looked more gorgeous as she stepped onstage in a strapless, black dress, which was the picture of elegance.

Meanwhile, 2016 winner, Betty Cantrell, took a bit of a different and more daring approach. She wore a two-piece ensemble for her evening gown competition, showing a bit of stomach between her white cropped top and high-waisted skirt. The mermaid style skirt hugged Betty in all the right places, and she looked like an absolute princess!

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more of the most gorgeous Miss America gowns ever. Then, make sure to tune into the 2019 pageant at 9:00 p.m. on ABC!