Michelle Obama Disses Trump As She Urges Women Of Color To Vote In New Message

Michelle Obama is encouraging women of color to hit the polls and vote in the midterm elections. See her inspirational new video in partnership with When We All Vote.

With less than 60 days to go until the midterm elections, Michelle Obama is calling on women of color to speak out and be prepared to vote. The former first lady teamed up with When We All Vote, a new national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings people together to spark a conversation about the responsibility of registering and voting. As one of the organization’s co-chairs, Michelle released a motivational PSA about the importance of voting, which dropped on Sept. 9.

“I want to talk to you about an issue I care deeply about, and that’s the power and importance of casting our votes and making our voices heard. Now this is something my parents taught me from a young age,” Michelle began, before referencing Donald Trump‘s election to office as a reason for no longer remaining silent. “We’ve all seen the difference we can make when we choose to cast our ballots and we’ve seen our consequences when we don’t bother to show up to the polls.”

Michelle hopes to “start a conversation” with Americans about the importance of voting, and thinks that women of color should be at the forefront of that discussion. “I’m coming to you for help, because women of color know how to get things done for our families, our communities, and our country,” she explained. “When we use our voices, people listen. When we lead, people follow. And when we do it together, there’s just no telling what we can accomplish.”

Our power is at the polls! Thank you, @MichelleObama! Check out her message from #BlackGirlsRock @BET. I'm committed to getting my friends & family registered & ready to vote! https://t.co/kE3c78ldtl pic.twitter.com/OMmi3f5KAA — NAACP (@NAACP) September 10, 2018

The video ends with Michelle asking viewers to visit When We All Vote‘s website and to help make sure “that our sisters, our children, our congregations, and our neighbors are registered to vote.” The service announcement comes just weeks ahead of the organization’s Week of Action, which will take place between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.

During that period of time, When We All Vote’s team, including their co-chairs and ambassadors, will be visiting at least a dozen cities across the country to speak with voters, get people registered, and help them get ready to vote in the midterm elections. Joining Michelle as co-chairs are Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. The campaign is also calling on people to host events in their own communities throughout the week.