Meek Mill and Drake continued their newfound reconciliation when they were spotted happily playing a friendly game of ping pong backstage after Drake’s show on Sept. 8.

Meek Mill, 31, and Drake, 31, proved their reconciliation wasn’t just for the stage when they were seen playing a fun game of ping pong together backstage after Drake’s show in Boston on Sept. 8. Videos of the match, which was posted on social media by onlookers, show the two rappers in action and looking relaxed as they laugh and listen to music during the activity. Others can be seen hanging out with them in the background and the scene is definitely laid back like any scene would be for two old friends!

Drake and Meek totally shocked fans just a few hours before the ping pong match when Drake brought out Meek during his Boston show to help him sing his 2012 track “Dreams and Nightmares.” The two artists were known for having a feud that started back in 2015 over ghostwriter allegations and it was recently brought up again by Pusha T, but now that Meek was happily released from prison earlier this year, it seems the two have entirely squashed their beef. Drake even referred to Meek as his “brother” during the onstage reunion.

Despite the surprise, Drake and Meek’s reconciliation seems like it was a long time coming. Last year, Drake publicly showed support for Meek’s release from prison and also revealed that his beef was no more once Meek was actually released. Once Meek stepped out on that stage to join Drake, it seems all the speculation that things between them were still rocky completely died off.

Drake and @MeekMill playing ping pong after the show tonight. pic.twitter.com/stwK42x3my — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 9, 2018

It’s always great to see two celebs come together and make amends after years of feuding. Since Drake and Meek’s feud was pretty intense for a while, it’s awesome that they finally found a way to put the past behind them and replace their animosity with gratitude for one another.