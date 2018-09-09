Drake & Meek Mill Unite Onstage To Officially End Their Years-Long Feud & Fans Are Thrilled

It’s over! After years of public feuding, Drake and Meek Mill proved all is well when Drake brought Meek out for a surprise appearance at his Boston concert on Sept. 8. Watch here.

Drake and Meek Mill have officially put their beef behind them! Drake shocked fans when he introduced Meek to the stage as a special guest at his concert in Boston on Sept. 8, despite years of the rappers publicly feuding and calling one another out. Meek took the stage to perform his hit “Dreams and Nightmares,” and the crowd went absolutely nuts. After Meek was released from prison earlier this year, he revealed that his feud with Drake was over because Drizzy supported him in being set free, but this is the first time the world has actually seen any evidence of the two being friends.

When news of the surprise appearance and performance broke on Twitter, fans started going absolutely crazy. Many pointed out that the reunion means the possibility of a Drake/Meek collaboration in the future, which excited a lot of hip-hop fans. Meanwhile, Drake took to his own social media to rave over making up with his former friend. “This really gave me peace of mind,” he wrote. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. Meek Mill, I’m happy you are home and that we could find out way back to our joint purpose.”

Drake and Meeks feud began back in 2015, when Meek called out Drizzy for using a ghostwriter to write his raps. The two went after each other publicly on several occasions after that, the most notable being in Drake’s hit, “Back to Back.” Of course, aside from their issues with each other professionally, the guys also always had Nicki Minaj in common — while Meek was dating her during the feud, she and Drake have always had a very close friendship.

Drake brings out @MeekMill for his Dreams and Nightmares intro tonight in Boston. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/msfcegt5xz — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 9, 2018

It’s been quite a week for Drake when it comes to rap beefs. Along with Meek, he also seemingly ended his longtime feud with Chris Brown, as the guys followed each other on Instagram earlier this week. Meanwhile, he’s not in a great place with Kanye West at the moment. ‘Ye did apologize on Twitter, but after the apology, fans were convinced he dissed Drake in his new song, “I Love It,” with Lil Pump. We’ll have to wait for the verdict on this one….