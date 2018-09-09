Mary J. Blige Vs. Faith Evans: The Truth About The Wild Fight Rumor — An Eyewitness Account

Did Faith Evans & Mary J. Blige actually throw down at a party in the Hamptons? An eyewitness told HL EXCLUSIVELY the truth behind these wild rumors.

Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige did NOT get into an epic brawl at an NYFW Hamptons party hosted by Diddy, despite a a frenzy of tweets claiming they did. An eyewitness at the party said there was absolutely no sign of any drama whatsoever. “There was no Mary J. and Faith smack down last night,” our eyewitness said. “So it came as a total surprise to see it crop up on social this morning… The party was balling, and I didn’t see any altercations between anyone at all, it was a pretty chill night.” Meanwhile, a rep for Evans told us, “We have no idea how this rumor started. Puffy didn’t even have a party.”

While our eyewitness told us that there was a party at Diddy’s Hamptons home, the rapper was not the one throwing it. On top of that, apparently, Evans was all the way over in Newport Beach at the time of the Hamptons shindig. This updated account corroborates with other reports as well. In fact, on the subject of this reported fight, the Executive Vice President of Communications for Combs Entertainment told Heavy.com, “The story is completely fabricated.”

All of these crazy fight rumors, which also went happened on the same night as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s now-infamous showdown, started on Twitter. Twitter user @tigergreen404 wrote, “Mary j blige and Faith Evans just got into a physical altercation at P. Diddys NYFW party.” Meanwhile, @small_tash wrote, So does anybody have the Mary J and Faith Evans video? Because I need to look at an old school cat fight please.” We’ll keep you posted on why this rumor started to begin with! In the meantime, check out Blige’s pics in our gallery above.