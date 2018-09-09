Lil Xan Shockingly Reveals He’s Retiring From Music After Mac Miller’s Death: He Was My ‘Hero’

Lil Xan doesn’t want to make music anymore following his ‘hero’ Mac Miller’s death. Here’s why the 22-year-old rapper is retiring from the industry.

The music community received a massive shock when news broke that Mac Miller died on Sept. 7. Artists immediately flooded to social media to mourn the rapper, and one musician was even impacted so greatly that he’s willing to end his career over Miller’s tragic passing. While appearing on Adam22‘s (aka Adam Grandmaison) podcast No Jumper, Lil Xan revealed Miller’s death made him want to quit music altogether.

“The Mac s**t is crazy,” he said during the episode while reacting to Miller’s apparent overdose. “I’ve been crying in my apartment, Mac didn’t die, Mac didn’t overdose.” The 22-year-old rapper also called Miller his “hero” and told the host, “When your hero dies, f**k that s**t. I don’t want to make music no more.” He also stated that he is “retiring after this contract.”

Lil Xan also told a story about the last time he saw Miller, which was at his last show before his death. He said it was the “third or fourth time” the two of them have hug out, but there was one specific moment that stood out to Lil Xan about the meet up. “Before I left, he was like ‘Be safe.’ People say that you know, like ‘be safe.’ But he grabbed me, and he pulled me back and he was like ‘No I mean BE SAFE.’ That almost made me cry; that’s my idol right there.” He continued, “I keep thinking about that – how it resonated in my head, how those were his last words.”