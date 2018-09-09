Kylie Jenner Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Slays With Their Neon Outfit The Most?

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner both stunned with incredible neon outfits in the past few days — but who rocks this look the best? Choose for yourself here!

Summer 2018 has been all about neon! Recently, Kim Kardashian nearly exposed her crotch in a daring neon green skirt with plunging thigh-high slit, accompanied with a matching top. Of course, she’s not the only KarJenner sister to rock neon in the last few days. On Aug. 9, Kylie Jenner stunned wearing an orange neon outfit by Prada, while lounging on her orange Lamborghini with her orange G-Wagon in the background. In one of the pics of the matching outfit and car, she caption the photo, writing, “orange you glad it’s the weekend ;)” and then followed up with another caption: “i had too 🧡”.

Of course, Kim has been rocking the neon look all summer. In addition to a neon bikini pic she just posted, the mom-of-three also stunned in Miami on August 17 rocking neon green hair (which, just like Kylie, matched her neon green Lamborghini). Later on in that evening, she switched back to black hair, and wore a two piece neon lime green outfit, along with a spray tan malfunction.

Likewise, Kylie posted another neon outfit in the last week. Taking to Instagram, the lip kit mogul shared a sweet pic of herself in a neon yellow bikini playing with Stormi Webster by the pool. Check out Kylie and Kim’s latest neon looks below!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics from Kylie and Kim. In the meantime, check out all of the Kardashian sisters’ sexiest neon bikinis in our gallery above!