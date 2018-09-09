Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. took their romance to the hunting grounds on Sept. 8 when they went out together to catch an alligator in Louisiana to help raise money for a local republican’s campaign.

Donald Trump Jr., 40, and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, showed up to an alligator hunting event in Louisiana on Sept. 8 to help raise money for Louisiana attorney general Jeff Landry and they looked like they were having a great time. The hunt went for $5,000 per alligator head and although the happy couple excitingly posed with some cooked gators, it’s unclear whether or not they caught any themselves. Donald took to his Instagram to share some of the photos, which includes one of Kimberly making a pouting face next to a tray of roasted alligator. Kimberly also took to her own Instagram to post a video of herself stirring a pot of gator gumbo during the annual event.

In addition to Kimberly, congressman Steve Scalise joined Donald for the hunting trip and they were all smiles in another pic from the day. Another person attending the event posted a Facebook video of Donald making a speech about Landry and in it, he thanked the attorney for his support during his dad Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign. “It’s just great to come back here because you guys do have the best food in the country,’ he said to the crowd. “Jeff’s been great, we got to meet on the campaign trail when it was not even popular to be supporting us and he was into what was going on there. It’s awesome to have guys like this in the state attorney general’s office. So I just wanted to come down and thank him, be with you guys and have a great time.”

Kimberly also said some kind things about Landry and the event. In addition to calling him “a real winner” she joked that Donald was under high pressure for the hunting event because “Mama needs a new pair of boots.” Landry enthusiastically responded to Donald and Kimberly’s kind comments by asking the crowd to let them know how much they were all on the “Trump train.” ‘I like that,” Donald replied. “It’s a little better than walking down the street in New York. Slightly different response. I like it here.”

Donald and Kimberly first met when she showed up to a campaign stop in West Virginia with Vice President Mike Pence. The son of the president split from his wife Vanessa back in March and they have a divorce pending.