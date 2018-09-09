Kanye West Hints He’s Collaborating With JAY-Z Again On ‘Watch The Throne 2’ & Fans Go Nuts

A sequel to Jay-Z and Kanye West’s joint album ‘Watch The Throne’ is in the works, according to ‘Ye. Fans have a lot of thoughts about the possible new collaboration.

Seven years after Kanye West and Jay-Z teamed up to drop Watch The Throne, the “I Love It” hitmaker revealed that a sequel is on the way. Kanye teased the upcoming project on Twitter, writing “throne2 coming soon” on Sept. 8.

The announcement comes as a surprise to fans since ‘Ye claimed that “there would never be a Watch The Throne 2” in 2016 while on his Saint Pablo Tour, blaming ongoing issues between Apple Music and Jay’s Tidal. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kanye and Jay-Z’s representatives for further information.

Fans met the news with mixed reactions. Some were stoked about a new collaboration between the two artists. “Watch The Throne 2 is the best news I’ve heard all year,” one fan tweeted. Others, however, weren’t sure Jay and ‘Ye would ever be on the same page enough to pull an entire album together again. “Jay and kanye in different energies right now. No way a throne2 is coming out. Too out of sync,” @wisdom_ouz tweeted.

throne2 coming soon — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 8, 2018

Since Kanye’s tweet didn’t confirm Hov would be part of the project, some people were concerned he’d choose to work with another artist instead. “Ye better not be thinking of making a Watch The Throne 2 with someone other than Shawn Carter. Lol that’s all I know,” @TerrenceDaGawd wrote. Other rappers fans speculated could be part of the project include Travis Scott, Drake, 6ix9ine, and Lil Pump, who Kanye just released “I Love It” with.

Watch The Throne 2 is the best news I’ve heard all year pic.twitter.com/lkRojlkEBF — GJH (@GriffinHeggie) September 8, 2018

People also started making memes about Jay not even knowing the project was in the works. Twitter user @DannyMacGee retweeted Kanye’s announcement and added, “I bet u Jay just texted kanye a “hey” for the first time in months and instead of responding kanye immediately tweeted this.”

The fans have a point – the two rappers haven’t been very close in recent years. In 2016, the “Famous” hitmaker infamously ranted onstage about Jay and Beyonce for not answering his calls before ending his own show early. Jay addressed the feud a year later when he appeared to diss the Yeezy designer on his song “Kill Jay-Z” off his record 4:44. At the end of the year, he opened up about his complicated relationship with Kanye in a New York Times interview, in which he called him his “brother” and proclaimed he loves him.

“It’s a complicated relationship with us. Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother,” he told the NYT’s T Magazine executive editor Dean Baquet. “And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying?”

Earlier this year, Jay was credited as a composer and lyricist for the tracks “The Games We Play” and “Infrared” off Pusha T‘s album DAYTONA, which Kanye produced. This marks Jay and Kanye’s first collaboration together since Drake‘s 2016 song “Pop Style.”