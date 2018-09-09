Jessie James Decker Stuns In Red At Miss America Just 5 Mos. After Giving Birth

Look at this hot mama! Jessie James Decker looked absolutely gorgeous while judging the Miss America pageant in a one-shouldered red dress on Sept. 9.

Jessie James Decker gave birth to her THIRD child on March 31, and just over five months later, she’s already popped right back into shape! The 30-year-old served as a judge at the 2019 Miss America competition on Sept. 9, and she looked like she could’ve belonged right there onstage with the contestants. Jessie rocked a one-shouldered red ensemble at the live event, and she could not have looked better. To complete her look, she pulled her hair back into a ponytail and stunned in dark eye makeup. Stunning!

Being a judge at the Miss America pageant is quite a lofty job, as Jessie and her fellow judges have a big decision to make that will change one woman’s life forever! Carrie Ann Inaba and Ross Mathews are hosting the pageant, while, along with Jessie, the judges are: Laila Ali, Bobby Bones, Randy Jackson, Soledad O’Brien, Alli Webb and Carnie Wilson. After the show in Atlantic City, Jessie will head to the Big Apple for her Kittenish fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.

Despite having a baby five months ago, it’s been quite a busy year for Jessie. Along with preparing the new line for Kittenish, she’s also been working on a cookbook, which is due out in October. Plus, you know…she’s raising THREE kids!

However, Jessie’s husband, Eric Decker, just recently announced his decision to retire from football, so he’ll be around much more this fall as her busy schedule kicks into place. Of course, fans are also eagerly awaiting another season of the pair’s reality show, Eric & Jessie, so we’ll be waiting for news about that as the year goes on, as well!