Pretty little wedding alert! Janel Parrish is officially a married woman, as she wed her fiance, Chris Long, in Hawaii on Sept. 8. Congrats to the happy couple!

Less than a year after getting engaged, Janel Parrish and Chris Long are married! The couple tied the knot in her home state of Hawaii on Sept. 8, according to US Weekly. Janel looked radiant in a mermaid Inbal Dror gown that had a sweetheart neckline and a long, feathered train as she said “I Do” to the man of her dreams. The bride and groom both exchanged their own self-written vows during the ceremony and Janel’s sister served as her maid of honor. The wedding, which was planned and designed by Vintage and Lace Weddings, turned out very impressive as the happy couple walked down the aisle to a song Janel wrote for Chris. A local band called The Green also took part in the music for the big day. Pretty Little Liars creator, I. Marlene King, attended the wedding, along with Janel’s co-star from the show, Brendan Robinson.

Janel and Chris announced their engagement in Oct. 2017, after they had been together for more than a year. At the time, Janel shared a photo to her Instagram of herself showing off the massive engagement ring Chris gave her as the pair shared a kiss. “Went to the park for a stroll and came back with a fiance,” she gushed alongside the pic. “I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon.” The pair were in Toronto at the time of the engagement, as Janel was starring in the city’s theater rendition of Grease. So cute!

It’s gearing up to be quite an amazing several months for Janel. After her wedding, she’ll be in full-on The Perfectionists mode, as the show is set to premiere in 2019. The Pretty Little Liars spin-off stars Janel and Sasha Pieterse, and is the perfect way for PLL fans to continue getting their fix since the show ended in June 2017.

We recently caught up with Janel about the new series, and she dished all about how her character, Mona, will show a whole new side in the spin-off. “She’s still Mona, but she’s a more humbled Mona,” Janel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But, of course, darkness follows her everywhere she goes. So, she’s a liar. There’s a new town, a new mystery, new murder.” We can’t wait!

Janel posted a rehearsal dinner photo shortly after news of the marriage spread with the promise of releasing wedding photos soon. We’re so excited for the thrilled couple! There’s nothing quite like a celebration of love!