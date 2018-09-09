What Heidi Klum Thinks Of Gigi Hadid Potentially Replacing Her On ‘Project Runway’

Would Heidi Klum be on board with Gigi Hadid as her replacement on ‘Project Runway’? A source close to Heidi told HL EXCLUSIVELY what she thinks of the idea!

Since Heidi Klum announced that she’d be leaving Project Runway after 16 seasons along with Tim Gunn, rumors have swirled that Gigi Hadid is potentially in the running as her replacement — but does Heidi approve? A source close to Klum told us EXCLUSIVELY that she totally approves of Gigi’s name being floated around. “Heidi thinks Gigi would be an amazing replacement for her on Project Runway,” our source said. “She believes she has all the necessary skills, in addition to a huge social media following and a young and engaged fan base that would help breathe new life into the show.

When it comes down to it, Heidi knows that Gigi would carry on the show’s legacy and do an incredible job. “Heidi’s moving on, but she will always feel an affinity for Runway,” our source continued. “She’s had an awesome time over the years. She would love to know she’s leaving it in safe hands, and she thinks Gigi could really put her own unique stamp on the show.”

Although her time on Project Runway is coming to a close, Heidi is looking forward to see what direction it takes without her. “Whatever ends up working out, you can guarantee Heidi will be tuning in every week to watch,” our source went on to say. “She’s going to remain a firm fan and can’t wait to see what changes will be made, if any. Meanwhile, Heidi is super psyched about her new project with Tim Gunn. She’s keeping all the details under wraps right now, but she’s really excited about the concept and thinks it’s going to be a really cool show.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about Heidi’s potential replacement.