Does Gisele Bundchen Fear For Tom Brady’s Safety As His 19th NFL Season Begins?

Tom Brady’s confidence seems to be stronger than ever as he amazingly gets ready to enter his 19th NFL season with the New England Patriots, but does his wife Gisele Bundchen approve?

Tom Brady, 41, is proving he’s still got it as he prepares to enter his 19th NFL season as a quarterback with the New England Patriots and although he’s on the older side of the football players, his supportive wife Gisele Bundchen still believes in him and his abilities. “Gisele shares Tom’s confidence as the NFL season begins,” an NFL insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She never fears for Tom’s safety even though he is 41 and beginning his 19th season playing in the NFL. She thinks Tom is still fast, strong and smart enough to keep himself safe and healthy during the tough season. She does not worry at all about Tom getting hurt or seriously injured, she loves and supports him 100% and thinks he is the greatest quarterback of all time, period.”

Tom may still be at the top of his game with support from family and friends but that doesn’t mean there won’t eventually be an ending. The skilled athlete recently posted a cryptic comment on an Instagram post that featured a quote that he said in an interview with Oprah about his future retirement and the comment, which was in Spanish, translated to “45”. Could that mean he’s retiring at 45? It’s very possible but luckily, that still leaves fans with four more years of Tom’s presence on the football field.

Tom has been part of the Patriots since 2000 and has made quite the impression over the years with his massive plays, making his mark in the world of football. From being a four-time Super Bowl MVP to winning the Super Bowl five times, he’s definitely one of the greatest American athletes of all time so we can understand how hard it must be for him to even think about retiring! We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us this season!