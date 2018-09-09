Denise Richards Married: Weds Aaron Phypers In Romantic & Intimate Malibu Ceremony

Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers — the happy couple, whose engagement was just confirmed TWO days ago, tied the knot on Sept. 8!

Denise Richards is a married woman once again! The newest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star married her man, Aaron Phypers, during an intimate ceremony in Malibu on Sept. 8, according to TMZ. Denise stunned in a strapless, sweetheart necklace dress. The high-low dress featured a floral applique on the bodice, and a tulle train attached to the waist. Her beauty look was equally beautiful, with her choosing to wear her hair down in soft waves and add emphasis to her eyes with eyeliner.

The pair tied the knot in front of family, friends, and the cast and crew of RHOBH. The ceremony was even filmed for the upcoming ninth season of the show, which we can bet will be a great start to her run on the franchise! Obviously since it was being filmed, the guest list included housewives like Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer, along with other celebs like Rebecca Romijn and her husband Jerry O’Connell. It was certainly a whirlwind wedding, as news of Denise and Aaron’s engagement just broke on Sept. 6. Clearly, they didn’t want to waste any time!

The wedding came less than one month after Aaron finally finalized his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan. Aaron and Nicollette married in Dec. 2015, but were separated just six months later, and it took them quite some time to finalize things. Meanwhile, Aaron and Denise started dating sometime in 2017. Interestingly, Nicollette also used to be married to Harry Hamlin, the now-husband of Lisa Rinna, who Denise will co-star alongside on the upcoming season of RHOBH. It’s a tangled web — try to follow along!

As for Denise, she was previously married to Charlie Sheen. They tied the knot in 2002, and had quite a tumultuous relationship after that. Denise filed for divorce in 2005 while pregnant with the pair’s second child, and although they briefly reconciled, the divorce was finalized in Nov. 2006. Then, in May 2010, Denise was awarded full custody of the two daughters she and Charlie share. By 2012, the two were back to being on good terms, and Denise even reportedly invited him to her wedding to Aaron!