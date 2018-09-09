Cara Mund Presents Miss America 2019 With Crown After Slamming Competition For Bullying

Cara Mund ended up attending the 2019 Miss America competition! Find out who the former winner crowned tonight right here!

The 2019 Miss America competition is almost over and the big question that was on everyone’s mind was whether or not former winner Cara Mund would be in attendance. Despite slamming the organization earlier, she showed up! The 2018 Miss America arrived wearing a gorgeous blue and green dress. Seriously, she stunned — especially with last year’s crown atop her head! But when the big moment came, she ended up presenting the crown to 2019’s Miss America — Nia Franklin from New York! Congrats!

Cara had previously lambasted the organization in a letter, in which she accused CEO Regina Hopper and the chairwoman, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, of trying to silence and “disrespect” her. “Let me be blunt,” she wrote. “I strongly believe that my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership; nor do they have any interest in knowing who I am and how my experiences relate to positioning the organization for the future. Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America in subtle and not-so-subtle ways on a daily basis.”

Cara went on CNN’s New Day with Alisyn Camerota and revealed why she had to speak up. “The fact we have 44 states voting no confidence and as Miss America I have a duty to represent them and make sure that their voice is heard,” Cara admitted.“I knew I had to stand up, not just for me but for the volunteers and the next girl.” She went on to say on Good Morning America that the letter was absolutely essential. “I wrote this letter to my sisters because I knew I couldn’t walk away from this year knowing what it would be like.”